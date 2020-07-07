Tibbits Summer Theatre Moves Production of SING HAPPY Outdoors

Tibbits Summer Theatre has announced that its performance of "Sing Happy" will now be held at The Ponds in Coldwater, just minutes from Tibbits Opera House.

The company said in a statement that when planning the production, they had expected the governor's order restricting theatres from opening to have been lifted.

Thursday and Friday performances will remain at 7pm. Saturday will be a 2pm matinee. If you have Saturday night tickets, the company will automatically transfer them to the 2pm performance. If you would prefer to change your tickets to Thursday or Friday night, please let the box office know.

About the Show

Who doesn't need to whistle a happy tune right about now? In the company's first production of the season, actors showcase their favorite songs from Broadway-melodies that are guaranteed to lift spirits and put a song back in your heart.

In as many styles as the company has performers, this cabaret-style performance will bring selections from favorite musicals that you've loved for years as well as some new ones from recent shows that are still in New York or on tour.

Learn more or get tickets at https://tibbits.org/events/tibbits-summer-theatre-presents-sing-happy/.

