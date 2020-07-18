Thunder Bay Theatre Launches Summer Audition Camps
Thunder Bay Theatre has launched Summer Audition Camps!
Directed by the company's Artistic Director, Lucas Moquin, these camps for junior high and high school aged performers will follow a curriculum to help prepare them for their next audition and gain valuable experience to enhance their performance careers.
Enroll today by emailing Lucas at artisticdirector@thunderbaytheatre.com or calling the box office at 989-354-2267.
See the flyer below for more details!