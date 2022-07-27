Theatre NOVA Will Present GOD KINDA LOOKS LIKE TUPAC Beginning This Week

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, wraps up it's 2021-22 season of in-person productions with "God Kinda Looks Like Tupac" by Emilio Rodriguez, which runs July 29 through August 21, 2022.

When a young black high school student creates an unconventional portrait of God for a student art exhibition, her white and Latina teachers must decide whether to encourage her provocative approach or convince her to choose a more traditional path. But is it her expression that needs rethinking- or those that want her to assimilate? A fresh and funny exploration of political correctness and societal expectations that turns code-switching upside down.

Directed by Vincent Ford, Jr., "God Kinda Looks Like Tupac" features Maria "Mo" Ochoa, MJ Handsome, and Nate Brassfield. The production and design team includes Forrest Hejkal (scenic design), Kennikki Jones (sound design), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager/lighting design/props).

For the health, safety, and well-being of our patrons, staff, and artists, COVID safety measures will be in place. All of the artists and staff participating in the season will be required to be fully vaccinated, and patrons must bring proof of vaccination and wear a mask while in the building. Unvaccinated patrons will not be admitted. This policy is subject to change at any time, in accordance with fluctuating local, state, and federal guidelines. Please check our website for our current policy before attendance.

Theatre NOVA is located at 410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets for plays are $22. In addition, Theatre NOVA continues to make theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them at all performances.

Tickets, memberships, flex passes, and subscriptions may be purchased online at www.TheatreNOVA.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking, and quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor's YMCA, through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street. For more information, visit www.TheatreNOVA.org.

Theatre NOVA is dedicated to raising awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and new playwrights in a diverse and expanding audience; and providing resources and outlets for playwrights to develop their craft, by importing, exporting, and developing new plays and playwrights.

Emilio Rodriguez (Playwright) began his theatre career at the age of 2 by performing one-kid adaptations of The Wizard of Oz in his parent's living room using a funnel, a broom and a pair of his mama's high heels. Since then, he has gone on to have his plays produced in Miami, Sacramento, Lancaster, Portland, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Ann Arbor, Minneapolis, and Puerto Vallarta. Emilio is the recipient of a Kresge Detroit Artist Award, a National Association for Latino Arts and Culture Catalyst for Change Grant and the Victor Bumbalo/Robert Chesley LGBT Playwriting Award. He was the guest playwright for the 2017 Theatre Kalamazoo Festival and the 2019 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Midwest Region. He has taught theatre and playwriting at Detroit Institute of Music Education and Kalamazoo College. He currently teaches playwriting at the University of Michigan and acting at the Michigan Actors Studio.

Vincent Ford, Jr. (Director) is from Anguilla, Mississippi. He attended Tri-Cities High School in Atlanta, Georgia, and graduated from their Visual and Performing Arts Magnet Drama Department. Vincent is an actor, director, and fight choreographer. He is a University of Michigan Acting Alumni and recently graduated from Northwestern University School of Communication with a Master of Science in Leadership for Creative Enterprises. Vincent is always thrilled to share pieces of African American Theatre and grateful for every opportunity to share stories of color. He believes that our art heals, and the best way to get on one accord is to learn each other's experiences.