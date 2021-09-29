Theatre NOVA Presents SING HAPPY! Beginning October 28

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre presents a limited engagement of "Sing Happy!," a celebration of the work of Broadway's famous duo, Kander and Ebb.

An ensemble of singers will take the stage with showstoppers from "Cabaret," "Chicago," "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and many others while weaving a tale of strength and determination. Directed by Diane Hill, with music direction by R. MacKenzie Lewis, "Sing Happy!" features Justin Scott Bays, Kristin Clark, John DeMerell, K Edmonds ("The Revolutionists," 'The Devil's Music"), Diane Hill ("The Lifespan of a Fact," "A New Brain," "Follies in Concert," "Admissions," "The How and the Why," "The Stone Witch," "The Totalitarians," and "The Revolutionists"), Elizabeth Jaffe ("The Elves and the Schumachers"), and Roy Sexton ("Follies in Concert").

The production and design team includes MONICA SPENCER (scenic design), Jeff Alder (lighting design), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager).

For the health, safety, and well-being of our patrons, staff, and artists, COVID safety measures will be in place. All of the artists and staff participating in the season are required to be fully vaccinated, and patrons must bring proof of vaccination and wear a mask while in the building. Unvaccinated patrons will not be admitted. Tickets will be sold at 50% capacity to allow for social distancing between parties, and concessions will not be sold. This policy is subject to change at any time, in accordance with fluctuating local, state, and federal guidelines. Please check our website for our current policy before attendance.

"Sing Happy!" will run for two weeks only, Oct. 28 through Nov. 7, 2021. Theatre NOVA is located at 410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. General admission tickets for this limited engagement fundraiser are $30.

Tickets, memberships, flex passes, and subscriptions may be purchased online at www.TheatreNOVA.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking, and quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor's YMCA, through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street. For more information, visit www.TheatreNOVA.org.

Theatre NOVA is dedicated to raising awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and new playwrights in a diverse and expanding audience; and providing resources and outlets for playwrights to develop their craft, by importing, exporting, and developing new plays and playwrights.