Theatre For Youth To Present MADAGASCAR - A MUSICAL ADVENTURE JR.

Theatre for Youth, Hillsdale County's children's theatre will present a cast of 37 local youth in MADAGASCAR - A MUSICAL ADVENTURE, JR. for six performances March 13-15 and 20-22 at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, the family-friendly musical follows Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

The cast consists of Abby Affholter as Alex, Stephen Petersen as Marty, Ariana Norman as Gloria, Lilly Macie as Melman, Ford Swihart as Mason, Delilah Trott as Skipper, Ellie Gray as Kowalski, Susan Petersen as Private, Jacob Gray as Rico, Anna Gray as Mort, Noah Widman as Lew, Owen Wortz as Len, Esther Yokell as Lee, Emma Hammett as Lars, Abriella Charleville as Maurice and Emmy Ambrose as King Julien. The cast also includes Zac Affholter, Zoe Blythe, Wesley Charleville, Sadie Falke, Claire Flannery, Monica Flannery, Amelia Heath, Augustus Heath, Clara Heath, Atticus Maas, Whittaker Maas, Cooper Oxley, Nick Pina, Hanna Pish, Faith Rodesiler, Isabella Socha, Elizabeth Sumnar, Audrey Wortz, Claire Wortz, Grayson Young and Verona Young.

The production is directed by Mari Nunez with musical direction by Deb Zeiler and vocal coaching by Wendy Ciarvino. Choreography is by John Ciarvino and Sarah Gray, who also stage manages the production. The production is produced by Ron Boyle. The design team includes John Ciaravino (set), Tracy McCullough (lighting) and Jackie Linebrink (props). Costumes were created by Traci Jo Hubbard, Sue Reed, Jackie Linebrink, Jennifer Yokell, Shawna Hammett and Stephanie Charleville. The crew also includes Ashton Forant, Christina Dube, Jason Macie, Grace Dube, Jacob Dube, Nate Wortz, Jen Worth, Darcy Affholter, Brad Affholter, Grace Gambino, Brent Falke, Jen Ambrose, Joanna Gray, Nancy McNeil, Kate Maas, Melissa Trott, Randy Blythe and Kathi Boyle.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 13, 14, 20 and 21 with 3 p.m. matinees on March 15 and 22. All performances take place at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville, Mich. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children (12 and under). Tickets can be purchased at www.theatreforyouth.org or at the door.

This production is sponsored by Hillsdale Kiwanis and Dr. Colin A. Mayers.





