The Village Players of Birmingham Closes its 96th Season with GUYS AND DOLLS

The Village Players of Birmingham closes its 96th season with the classic musical comedy Guys and Dolls.

Running three weekends May 3-19, 2019 at the Village Players of Birmingham.

Gangsters and gamblers, missionary dolls and showgirls are set against the picturesque backdrop of New York's Broadway. Guys and Dolls is based on the stories of Damon Runyon and features one of the greatest musical scores in the history of American musical theatre, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser that include: "Bushel and a Peck", "Sue Me", "I've Never Been in Love Before", "Take Back Your Mink", "Sit Down You're Rocking the Boat" and "Luck, Be a Lady." This musical masterpiece is not to be missed!

All the big money gamblers are in town and they're depending on Nathan Detroit to set up the week's incarnation of "The Oldest Established Permanent Floating Crap Game in New York." The only problem is he needs $1000 to get the place. Throw in Miss Sarah Brown, who is short on sinners at the mission she runs; the slick Sky Masterson, who accepts Nathan's $1000 bet that he can't get Sarah Brown to go with him to Havana; Miss Adelaide, who wants Nathan to marry her; and Police Lieutenant Brannigan, who always seems to appear at the wrong time; mix in a half dozen showgirls and you have a smash hit musical.

Guys and Dolls is directed by Village Players veteran Diane D'Agostino who has been a member since 1978. She directs many of our playwrights at work productions and most recently directed the 2013 Sondheim musical Company.

When asked why she wanted to direct Guys and Dolls, Diane said "I always loved the music and the characters of this vintage musical, but seeing it performed recently in Stratford Ontario, I fell in love with the musical all over again. I hope the audiences walk away with a newfound love for this musical as well."

Guys and Dolls runs approximately 2.5 hours with one 15-minute intermission. Show dates and times are May 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 & 18, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. and May 5,12 & 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $21.00 and are available online at www.birminghamvillageplayers.com or by calling the theatre box office at 248-644-2075. The Village Players Theatre is located at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham.

The Village Players of Birmingham, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit community theatre celebrating its 93rd season, presents high-quality dramatic, comedic, and musical productions. All community members are invited to participate on stage, backstage or as an audience member in the theater's main stage, youth theater, and Playwrights at Work productions and programs. The Village Players has been entertaining the community from its location at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham since 1926.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories