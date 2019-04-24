The Riverbank Theatre Presents NUNSENSE

The Riverbank Theatre will be performing Nunsense.

Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth grade production of Grease. Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina (Colleen Everitt), a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert (JM Ethridge), the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne (Amanda Rae Evans); Sister Mary Leo (Emily Holth), a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia (Carrie Meusling), the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. Featuring catchy tunes, convent humor, an audience quiz, and a little tap dancing, this show has become an international comedic phenomenon.

Performances are Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $28.00 for reserved seating and are available online at www.riverbanktheatre.com or by phone at 810-278-1749.





