The Riverbank Theatre Presents MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS

Riverbank Theatre presents Moonlight and Magnolias, written by Ron Hutchinson and directed by Brittany Everitt Smith. Moonlight and Magnolias will open on Friday, June 14th at The Snug Theatre located at 160 S. Water Street in downtown Marine City.

It's Hollywood. The year is 1939. Famed producer David O. Selznick (Kevin Fitzhenry) is three weeks into filming his latest historical epic, Gone with The Wind, but the screenplay just isn't working. He hires script doctor Ben Hecht (Jeffrey James Smyk) to rewrite the script in five days - but Hecht has never read the book! What's a mogul to do? Selznick pulls director Victor Fleming (Aaron Dennis Smith) from The Wizard of Oz and with Hecht, the three men spend five days locked in the producer's office re-enacting Margaret Mitchell's bestseller to craft a screenplay that will become one of the most successful films of all time. Trying to appease Selznick's every demand is the overwhelmed secretary Miss Poppenghul (Terri Turpin Amato) who is directed to keep the men well supplied with peanuts and bananas, which Selznick refers to as "brain food". Inspired by true events, Moonlight and Magnolias is a wildly funny and winning story that illuminates the behind-the-scenes business of movie-making - and the larger-than-life egos - during the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Performances are Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $28.00 for reserved seating and are available online at www.riverbanktheatre.com or by phone at 810-278-1749.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories