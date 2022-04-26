The Ringwald Unveils One-of-a-Kind Mural & Celebrates LGBTQ+ Diversity & Community Support

The Ringwald Theatre, a Ferndale-based professional performing arts company whose mission is to engage diverse audiences through fresh, risk-taking theatrical experiences, unveiled a new mural by local artist, detroit_baklava. The mural, now residing in the large window adjacent to the entrance to the theater, was commissioned by The Ringwald following the receipt of grant monies from The Ferndale Community Foundation earlier this year.

"We were honored to receive the grant funding from the Ferndale Community Foundation - and even more excited to leverage the funds by elevating another local artist," said Joe Bailey, Artistic Director of The Ringwald. "At the end of the day - that's what it's all about - investing in your community. We're grateful that Ferndale continues to support our theater, as well as who and what we represent."

The Ringwald, along with five other organizations, were awarded grant monies from the Ferndale Community Foundation, whose mission is to serve the people who live and work in Ferndale by providing charitable contributions and leadership in building community partnerships to promote growth in the areas of health, culture, education, the arts and other human services.

"The current flavor of my large-scale mural work plays upon the emphasis of Space and Value, two things that are also core to the Ferndale Community," said muralist detroit_baklava. "My practice places a heavy focus on outreach, education, as well as a dedication to growing the Art Community. When I was asked to develop a site-specific mural for The Ringwald, I jumped at the opportunity."

On June 1 of 2021, the Ringwald announced a partnership with Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center on June 1 after temporarily shutting its doors at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a successful 14 year residency on Woodward and 9 mile. The Ringwald is now located inside of Affirmations at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.

Following the partnership announcement, The Ringwald also launched their Comeback Campaign, a fundraising effort to outfit their new space with production essentials, citing a monetary goal of $50k. Donations of any amount can be made on The Ringwald website.

Follow @detroit_baklava on Instagram.

Upcoming Productions & Auditions

The Ringwald Theatre is presenting the Michigan premiere of Robert O'Hara's outrageous comedy Bootycandy, playing May 6-30, 2022. Robert O'Hara's searing and sensationally funny comedy tells the story of Sutter, who is on an outrageous odyssey through his childhood home, his church, dive bars, motel rooms, and even nursing homes. O'Hara weaves together scenes, sermons, sketches, and daring meta-theatrics to create a kaleidoscope that interconnects to portray growing up gay and Black. Robert O'Hara's uproarious satire crashes headlong into the murky terrain of pain and pleasure and...Bootycandy. Performances are Friday, Saturday, and Monday evenings at 8pm with 3pm Sunday matinees. Tickets can be purchased on The Ringwald's website.

The Ringwald's General Auditions for the 2022/2023 season will take place Wednesday, June 8 and Saturday, June 11 at their location inside Affirmations at 290 W. 9 Mile Rd in Ferndale. Audition sign-up will be available from The Ringwald's website starting on Monday, May 9th.

The Ringwald Theatre commits to creating an inclusive, diverse, and equitable environment for any and all patrons, actors, creatives, and community members who interact with the theater. We stand with those who have been denied a voice and systematically oppressed, including those who identify as LGBTQ+, BIPOC, LatinX, or otherwise.

More information on the season and the auditions can be found on The Ringwald website.

Masks and Proof of Vaccination (for audiences ages 12 and older) required for entry.

The Ringwald opened 14 years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Puffs, Dance Nation, Head Over Heels, Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, Life Sucks, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Stupid f-ing Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, A Streetcar Named Desire, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by the readers of Metro Times.