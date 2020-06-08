The Ringwald Presents GOLDEN GIRLS: A QUARAN-TEENY PARODY

In response to the COVID-19 crisis and the mandatory temporary shuttering of its space, The Ringwald Theatre takes its gifts to the streaming world with a new summer program: Camp Ringwald presents Summer Shorts. Throughout the summer, a series of short films will be created with access available online. The Summer Shorts program will allow the theatre to maintain a revenue stream while also keeping engaged with their audience.

First up: Golden Girls: A Quaran-Teeny Parody. Have you wondered what Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia are up to during quarantine? Well, wonder no more because we've got the lockdown lowdown!

This all-new stay-at-home special, written by Vince Kelley and Matthew Arrington, reunites the main cast of the holiday hit A Very Golden Girls Christmas. Andy Fillmore, Christopher Kamm, Richard Payton, and Brandy Joe Plambeck reprise their Golden roles with a special appearance by director Dyan Bailey as Stan.

The Girls discover that February 2020 was a bad time to take separate vacations. Quarantined in locations around the country, they catch up over a Zoom call and share their caustic (and often hilarious) takes on the state of the pandemic. Can cheesecake be far behind?

Golden Girls: A Quaran-Teeny Parody will be available for purchase June 8-July 3, 2020.

Tickets are available as "Name Your Own Price" at www.TheRingwald.com.

