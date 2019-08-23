The Purple Rose Theatre 2019-20 Classes Go On Sale Soon

The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) invites actors of all ages and skill levels to sign up for one or more of its seven classes during the upcoming 2019-2020 season. Registration begins September 3, 2019 at 10:00 am. Class sizes range from 12 to 16 students and fill up quickly.

Featuring two intensive actor bootcamps that will leave students audition-ready, PRTC classes appeal to amateurs and professionals alike. Additional offerings include the Actor/Director Lab, Voice and Movement Intensive, Shakespeare at the Rose, Improv at the Rose, and the Teen Intensive. Artistic Director Guy Sanville, and Resident Artists Michelle Mountain, Lauren Mounsey, Caitlin Cavannaugh, Angie Kane, and Thomas Macias will instruct. To register, or for more information on class descriptions, fee information and schedules, visit http://www.purplerosetheatre.org/education/classes. Registration is also available by phone at 734.433.7782

The Purple Rose prides itself on cultivating its own talent, training local actors and extending educational opportunities to the surrounding community. In addition to acting classes, the theatre's learning initiatives include a year-long apprentice program, guided backstage tours, concert readings at the Chelsea District Library, and lectures.

Founded in 1991 by actor, playwright, musician and Chelsea native Jeff Daniels, The Purple Rose Theatre Company is a creative home for original American plays. In the 168-seat theatre, patrons experience an intimate encounter with live theatre.

The PRTC commissions new work from established and early-career playwrights. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit professional theatre, the PRTC operates under a Small Professional Theatre agreement with the Actors' Equity Association.

For more information contact PRTC Managing Director Katie Hubbard at (734) 433-7782, khubbard@purplerosetheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You