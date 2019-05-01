The Players Guild Of Dearborn Opens IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU

The bride is Jewish. The groom is Catholic. Her mother is a force of nature. His mother is a tempest in a cocktail shaker. And, when the bride's ex-boyfriend crashes the party, the perfect wedding starts to unravel faster than you can whistle "Here Comes the Bride!" It's up to the sister of the bride to turn a tangled mess into happily ever after in this musical comedy for anyone who ever had parents.

If this sounds like a tragedy, you might be surprised to find out that this story is actually a silly, sweet, and often sentimental musical comedy, fresh off of Broadway. The Players Guild of Dearborn is proudly presenting It Shoulda Been You from May 3-26, and you are cordially invited to the matrimonial mess of the season!

It Shoulda Been You is directed by Marc Walentowicz with music direction by Amanda McFarland and choreography by Janeen Bodary. The production team includes Kori Bielaniec as Assistant Director with Jeff Bartos and Stan Guarnelo as Producers.

The cast of It Shoulda Been You includes Sebastian Adams (Albert), Emily Kaltz (Annie Sheps), Casey Coulter (Brian Howard), Tim Carney (George Howard), Jackie Abercrombie (Georgette Howard), Graham Dallas (Greg Madison), Jamee Perryman (Jenny Steinberg), Colleen Meade-Ripper (Judy Steinberg), Kenyada Davis (Marty Kaufman), Julie Ballantyne Brown (Aunt Sheila), Thomas Downey (Murray Steinberg), Kimberly Elliot (Rebecca Steinberg), Walter Middlebrook (Uncle Morty), Ebraheim Awad (Walt) and Madelyn Kaplan (Mimsy).

It Shoulda Been You runs 8:00 p.m. May 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 and 2:30 p.m. May 5, 12, 19, 29 at the theatre, 21730 Madison in Dearborn.

Tickets are $20 and can be bought at the door, by calling 313-561-TKTS or by going online, to the playersguildofdearborn.org.

