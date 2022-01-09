The Gilmore Presents 15th Biennial Gilmore Piano Festival

The Gilmore Piano Festival-the largest gathering of keyboard artists in North America-returns to live performance this year with appearances by nearly 50 pianists in more than 100 concerts and events from Sunday, April 24 to Sunday, May 15. Highlights of the 15th biennial Gilmore Piano Festival include the return of 2018 Gilmore Artist Igor Levit; an opening night of jazz with 14-time Grammy Award-winner Herbie Hancock; a duo program by sibling musicians Isata (piano) and Sheku (cello) Kanneh-Mason; world premieres of Gilmore commissions from Matthew Aucoin, Tyshawn Sorey, and Andrius Å½labys; and educational offerings as part of a new career-advancement initiative, The Gilmore Festival Fellows residency program. The festival's diverse performance schedule is complemented by an extensive series of master classes, pre-concert talks, film screenings, and lectures, as well as an interactive, public art installation. Gilmore Director Pierre van der Westhuizen said: "The Gilmore Festival has always celebrated excellence and to showcase such a diverse range of artists for in-person audiences is truly exciting. We hope 2022 will give piano lovers the opportunity to reconnect with some of their favorite artists and also make new discoveries as we come together to share the joy and inspiration of live music once again. We are pleased to welcome back many of our recent Award recipients including Igor Levit, Kirill Gerstein, and Ingrid Fliter, as well as nearly 50 other extraordinary pianists across generations and genres from around the globe." Since its founding in 1989, the festival has taken place at venues in Kalamazoo and across West Michigan, a region characterized by rolling countryside-filled with orchards, wineries, art galleries, and farmers markets-and the natural beauty of nearby Lake Michigan. In 2020, the challenges of the pandemic led The Gilmore to bolster its digital capabilities and expand the reach of the festival virtually to music lovers in their homes, whether in West Michigan or beyond. Now, The Gilmore brings the virtual and traditional festival experiences together, offering to online audiences via the Gilmore website more than 35 livestreamed festival performances (notated throughout the release with a red asterisk*) that take place before an in-person audience in West Michigan. Select livestreamed performances will also be available to stream via the DG Stage as part of a new partnership between The Gilmore and Deutsche Grammophon. Ticket sales open to the public on February 7. Purchase online at thegilmore.org, by phone at (269) 359-7311, or in person at the Gilmore box office, 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall. E-tickets will be available for livestreamed events, also at thegilmore.org, on a pay-what-you-can basis.