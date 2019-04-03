The Flint School of Performing Arts' Final Faculty Concert Features Stunning Oboe And Organ Duo

The Flint School of Performing Arts' Faculty Concert Series comes to a close on April 12 with Music from the Jongleurs to Jimi, featuring Liz Spector Callahan, oboe, and Dr. Quincy Dobbs, organ. This concert will span many eras of music, from Baroque to 20th Century, leaving a little something for everyone to enjoy. For more information about the Flint School of Performing Arts Faculty concerts, click here.

Although one may not think of organ and oboe as instruments which often play together, they have a rich history going all the back to the Baroque period. This concert will feature a Partita, a suite common in the 18th century (Baroque), which features a series of variations on a common theme. The combination of organ and oboe showcases the oboe's lyrical, singing quality with the organ's varied tonal possibilities.

Other pieces being performed feature a Fantasia from the Classical period, a Rhapsodie from the Romantic period, a 20th Century Toccata, and a jazz piece, among others. Oboe and organ are not necessarily the logical first choice for these types of pieces, so the arrangements will be unique and intriguing for audience members. The timbres (tone quality) between the two instruments are beautiful and the listener may have never heard such an aurally interesting combination.

Dr. Quincy Dobbs is Keyboard Department Chair at the Flint School of Performing Arts and has been on faculty for 16 years. He holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Arizona State University, a Master of Music from the University of Cincinnati, and a Bachelor of Music degree from Valdosta State College all of his degrees are in Organ Performance.

Liz Spector, Oboe Professor at the Flint School of Performing Arts, is the English horn and associate principal oboe of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra. She holds a degree and Performer's Certificate from the Eastman School of Music where she studied with Richard Killmer.

