The Bay Theatre Suspends Operations Through the Start of the New Year

With the dramatic rise of COVID-19 in Leelanau County and the recent order from the Michigan Department of Health, the Bay Community Theatre has decided to suspend operations at The Bay Theatre beginning Wednesday, November 18, 2020 through the Holiday Season.

The venue plans to reopen its doors after the New Year.

However, you are still able to join The Bay online! The "Beyond The Bay" film discussion series remains available every other week during the holiday season via YouTube Live Stream.

Learn more at https://thebaytheatre.com/.

