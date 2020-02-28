Student/Educator Rush Tickets Available For CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at DeVos Performance Hall

Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per student/educator. All tickets are subject to availability. Tickets may be purchased in-person two hours prior to the performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from March 10-15, 2020.

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Grand Rapids' golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

For more information, visit BroadwayGrandRapids.com.





