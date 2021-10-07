Stagecrafters Presents TWELFTH NIGHT This Month

Stagecrafters presents the comedy Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare on Stagecrafters 2nd Stage from October 15-24, 2021.

Twelfth Night is a fast-paced romantic comedy with several interwoven plots involving romance, mistaken identities, and practical jokes. Separated from her twin brother Sebastian in a shipwreck, Viola disguises herself as a boy, calls herself Cesario, and becomes a servant to the Duke Orsino. Though Viola secretly loves the Duke, she agrees to woo the Countess Olivia on his behalf, but the Countess falls in love with Cesario. Meanwhile, Olivia's uncle, Sir Toby Belch, gets drunk with his friend, Sir Andrew Aguecheek, and they play a trick on Malvolio, Olivia's steward. Eventually Sebastian turns up and causes even more confusion, chaos, and comedy.

Director Bruce Thorburn is eager to present this special event on Stagecrafters 2nd Stage. Says Thorburn, "As far as Shakespearean comedies go, Twelfth Night is one of the greats! A fast, fun and funny celebration that embraces the insanity of love. Whether it is your first time seeing this classic, or you are a devotee of the play (as I am), you will laugh, be entertained, and revel in the wonderful performances."

One of Shakespeare's most accessible comedies, this production has been shortened from the original. The duration of this show is one hour and thirty minutes with no intermission.

Tickets to all performances are $20 each. Tickets can be purchased online at stagecrafters.org or by calling 248-541-6430.