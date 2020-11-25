Stagecrafters Partners with Lily's Seafood for a Virtual Holiday Cabaret on Giving Tuesday

Stagecrafters will present a Virtual Holiday Cabaret on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Live theatre has taken a different form over the course of 2020, but some dedicated Stagecrafters members have come together to create a virtual live theatre event for release on Giving Tuesday, December 1.

This Virtual Holiday Cabaret will feature an array of show tunes and holiday- themed songs. Anyone who has been missing live theatre will certainly want to tune in for this compilation of performances. Some of the songs include, "The Christmas Song," "Carol of the Bells,"and "This Christmas." Broadway numbers include "Journey to the Past" from Anastasia, "Corner of the Sky" from Pippin and "You Will Be Found"from the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Stagecrafters members were eager to brainstorm ideas for how to bring the stage to the screen to get people into the holiday spirit. Many of the members working on this project have been around for years and participated in multiple shows at the Baldwin Theatre. "Stagecrafters has been a second home to so many in our community, and we miss the opportunity to gather and create together. We hope that the launch of our new virtual production series will garner some much needed financial support and give our community a safe way to experience theatre until we can open our doors again," says Stagecrafters member Randi Hamilton.

In addition to the Virtual Holiday Cabaret on Tuesday, December 1st, Stagecrafters will partner with Lily's Seafood Grill and Brewery. Patrons can carry out their meals all day at Lily's and enjoy dinner and a (virtual) show. Lily's will be donating 10% of the total purchase to Stagecrafters when patrons mention Stagecrafters over the phone or in person.

Tickets for the cabart are $10 each and can be purchased at the Eventbrite link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stagecrafters-presents-a-holiday-cabaret-tickets-129234767669. The Virtual Holiday Cabaret will also be streamed through Event Brite. The cabaret will launch on 12/1 (Giving Tuesday) and will run until the end of the year.

Patrons can also text STAGECRAFTERS to 44321 to donate to Stagecrafters on and before Giving Tuesday.

