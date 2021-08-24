Stage Doors Education Series Returns To Weidner Center In 2022

The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2021-2022 Stage Doors Education Series. These daytime matinee performances provide meaningful educational opportunities for students throughout Northeast Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

The Stage Doors series kicks off in February 2022 to coincide with the second half of the school year. A limited number of titles will be offered, as schools continue to transition back to full-time in classroom instruction.

"When the series begins in February, it will be almost two years since we last welcomed school groups to the Weidner Center for a daytime matinee. Live theatre and arts education are such an important part of how we learn and grow. We're looking forward to the energy and excitement that student audiences bring." says Kelli Strickland, Executive & Artistic Director of the Weidner Center.

2021-2022 Stage Doors Education Series

FEBRUARY

7 Freedom Riders - Grades 3-8

22 The Pout-Pout Fish - Grades PreK-2

MARCH

17 Pete the Cat - Grades PreK-3

28 Rosie Revere, Engineer and Friends - Grades K-4

APRIL

21 Dog Man: The Musical - Grades 1-5

Show times are at 10:00am and 12:30pm.

The annual Stage Doors Education Series is a program of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and is made possible by the generous support of the Green Bay Packers Give Back, the George F. Kress Foundation and Green Bay Packaging Inc., Open-Sense Solutions LLC, and KHROME.

All information about the 2021-2022 Stage Doors Education Series at the Weidner Center can be found online at www.WeidnerCenter.com. Reservations from schools and home school families are being accepted now online or via mail or fax. Doors policies, scholarship applications and registration forms can be downloaded at www.WeidnerCenter.com. For questions, please call 920-465-5100.