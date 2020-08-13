Shop Floor Theatre Company Teams Up With mAsk The People to Inspire Young People to Wear Masks

The initiative is called 'Mask their Face, Not their Style.'

Shop Floor Theatre Company, a non-profit youth theatre group in Flint, Michigan, is promoting mask-wearing with an initiative called 'Mask their Face, Not their Style', The Flushing View reports.

The company has partnered with mAsk The People, an initiative where artists, designers and community activists put their unique designs on reusable masks.

"Masks are a critical part of keeping our community safe during this pandemic, and being able to provide proper PPE for our youth programs is vital for the safety of our participants, staff and the greater community we serve," said Kendrick Jones, Executive Director at Shop Floor Theatre Company. "Being able to team up with an organization such as mAsk The People, not only will help encourage our youth to be a part of the collective fight against the virus, but will also ensure they can continue to express their individuality and creativity in a new way especially as young people are re-entering clubs and schools."

Garvey Chui, co-founder of mAsk the People, said that the biggest challenge is changing the way people feel about masks.

"This is why we wanted to help make wearing masks fun and a way to express one's identity through unique designs," he said. "Hence, Mask Your Face, Not Your Style."

Learn more at m-AskThePeople.com and sftco.org.

Read the original story on The Flushing View.

