Scotty Productions Presents HERMAN'S HERMITS Starring Peter Noone

Scotty Productions, in association with Pop Rock Doo Wopp Live, presents Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone on October 23 at 7:30 p.m.

This iconic group and its lead singer were a vital part of the British Invasion that transformed the musical landscape in the United States, beginning in the early to mid 1960s.

You'll hear all of Peter Noone's greatest hits, including "I'm In To Something Good," "Mrs Brown, You've Got A Lovely Daughter," "I'm Henry the VIII, I Am," "Can't You Hear My Heartbeat" and "The End of The World." Opening the show will be The Shades of Blue ("Oh How Happy"). There will be a special guest appearance by Chris Ruggiero.

For tickets, call (313) 943-2354 or visit http://dearborntheater.com/events/10004317-hermans-hermits-starring-peter-noone