Rosedale Community Players Resumes Live Theatre for the 2021-2022 Season

Rosedale Community Players has announced a full, in person 2021-2022 season after a 19-month intermission.

Like most of the world, RCP put their live productions on pause in March 2020. At that time, their production of Making God Laugh by Sean Grennan was in rehearsals, preparing to open in April 2020.

This production, directed by Eric Goldstein of Southfield, will finally be performed in front of an audience! It will kick off the theatre's return to live theatre, retaining most of the original cast and crew. The show will open on November 5th and run until November 20th.

In addition, this season will feature two shows by Michigan playwrights.

Of Divine Interest by David Durham will be directed by Barbara Mathers of Commerce Township and Nancy Florkowski of Redford. This play is the 2020 Community Theatre Association of Michigan's Playwright Contest 1st Place winner. This show will open January 28 and run until February 12. The playwright is a resident of Garden CIty.

The Hero and the Hag by Sean Paraventi will be directed by Karen McHugh of Sterling Heights. This show will open on April 22 and run until May 7. The playwright resides in Redford.

RCP will host upcoming open auditions for Of Divine Interest and The Hero and the Hag. For the safety of all members and patrons, RCP requires all cast and crew to have a COVID-19 vaccination.

RCP will require all patrons to provide proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to show time for admittance. At this time masks are required inside of the theatre.

Season tickets are now available. Visit the RCP website for more information: www.RosedaleCommunityPlayers.com.