Red Bull Arts Detroit Announces Recipients Of 2020 Residency & Fellowship Programs

Red Bull Arts Detroit is pleased to announce the selection of 9 Artists-in-Residence and 1 Curatorial Fellow to participate in the contemporary art platform's second annual juried residency and fellowship program. The 2020 residency and fellowship cycle will provide artists, curators, and thinkers the space, time, and resources necessary to push their practices forward, while exposing them to the thriving artistic community of Detroit.

"The Artist Residency, Curatorial Fellowship, and Micro-grant Program are Red Bull Arts' key educational initiatives that allow us to directly support artists on a local and national level," says Max Wolf, Red Bull Arts Chief Curator. "Detroit's rich cultural history and thriving arts community deepens the bond between artists, curators, and community organizers in a way that is generative and unique to this city-we're really grateful to be able to help contribute."

Over the course of two months, Red Bull Arts Detroit's 2020 Selection Committee reviewed an extensive pool of applicants, including 1022 artists and 48 curators. The 2020 Selection Committee comprises artist, writer and curator, Michelle Grabner; writer, artist and Associate Curator of Exhibitions at The Studio Museum in Harlem, Legacy Russell; artist and 2018 Red Bull Arts Detroit Artist-in-Residence Joiri Minaya; and art historian and theorist Michael Stone -Richards.

The 2020 residency and fellowship recipients include Artists-in-Residence American Artist (Brooklyn, NY), Logan Dandridge (Greencastle, IN), Darryl DeAngelo Terrell (Detroit, MI), Bree Gant (Detroit, MI), Cameron Granger (Columbus, OH), David Hendren (Los Angeles, CA), Rowan Renee (Brooklyn, NY), Carlos Enrique Rodriguez (San Juan, PR), Cristina Tufino (Philadelphia, PA), and Curatorial Fellow Taylor Aldridge (Detroit, MI).

"This selection of artists and curator bring to the residency an innovative and rigorous intersection of creative practice, perspectives that resonate with urgency in speaking to this current social, cultural, and political climate," says 2020 Selection Committee Member Legacy Russell. "In a moment where it seems the earth is on fire whichever way we turn, we continue to turn to art to guide us, to help us see, think, and feel. These ten individuals are hard at work in making room for a more conscious and sustainable (art) world, a future to strive toward."

The artists represent a diverse range of disciplines, including site-specific installation, ceramics, text-based wall sculpture, performance art, new media, writing, weaving, printmaking, screenprint, metalwork, painting, and various mixed media practices. Represented areas of focus include politics of physical and ideological space, matriarchal power and sexuality; fictional storytelling; social engagement; black identities and diaspora; invasive and racializing technologies; systemic failures within the criminal justice system; 90s hood and buppie films, history of hip-hop culture; historical dynamics embedded within contemporary culture and technology; and legacies we inherit from history.





In addition to the Artist Residency and Curatorial Fellowship programs, Red Bull Arts Detroit will continue its support and development of the Detroit arts community by providing financial resources for local artists with its Micro-Grant Program. Designed to enable artists at all stages of their careers with the ability to continue their practices, Red Bull Arts Detroit's local, need-based Micro-Grant Program provides direct support to Detroit Metro artists in the form of $1,000 grants given regularly throughout the year on a rolling application basis. Film photographer Zarius Davis is the recipient of Red Bull Arts Detroit's January 2020 Micro-Grant.