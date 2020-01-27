Planet Ant Presents BIRTH OF A HO' ASS NATION

Birth of a Ho' Ass Nation is back at Planet Ant! Now entering it's 3rd year this one man comedy has been refined into a tight fast paced 45 minute comedic juggernaut in preparation for a soon to be released part 2. Detroit natives Jake Russell and Mike McGettigan have brought history to life in a show that's as shockingly funny as it is educational. Follow the life of Jake, a hapless African who's life gets upended by the hands greedy slavers and thrown into a live he never wanted.

Birth of a ho ass Nation is the brain child of Jacob Russell. "I wanted to make a comedy that was actually saying something, talking about something real. There's lots of people that push away from topics like this. In comedy", Russell says. He then brought Mike McGettigan on board as a cowritter and director. The two have had a long history of working in Detroit comedy together. McGettigan and Russell have worked hard on the comedy but also the research for the show. "You can fact check this show. It's real stuff. These people thought this, they believed it. We give you a hilarious view into what the world was unfortunately and tragically like, but you know... in a funny way." McGettigan says.

Tickets for this show are currently on sale on our website. They are $12.50 in advance and $15 at the door the day of the show. There are only two performances of the show and both shows start at 8 pm.

Planet Ant Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Hamtramck, MI. Originally established in 1993 as a neighborhood coffee shop, Planet Ant has since become an epicenter of creative expression and production. Notably an improv comedy theater known for "Monday Night Improv with the Planet Ant Home Team" (still running weekly) and traditional black box theater, the organization has expanded its scope over the last five years to incorporate virtually all artistic mediums. The original Planet Ant Black Box remains the primary venue for improv shows, as well as sketch and scripted comedy, plus a full theatrical season. Across the street from the theater (commonly referred to as "The Purple Building") are Ant Hall and the attached Ghost Light bar: two contrasting venues serving niche purposes to the creatives communities spanning live music, large-scale theatrical and musical productions, burlesque and variety shows, comedy showcases, festivals, fundraisers, community meetings, weddings, private functions, and more. The organization also offers a full-scale training center with introductory to graduate-level courses improv, sketch comedy writing, screenwriting, video production, and more. New semesters start every six weeks; more info and registration can be found at planetant.com/training. Donations to Planet Ant are tax deductible and can be made at www.planetant.com/donate.





