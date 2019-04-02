Planet Ant Home Team In A Very Springy Comedy Pop-Up

AWOL Theater Co. presents a very springy night of improv, stand-up, and dancing coming to Spread Art on Friday, April 12th at 9:00 pm. Hosted by the wonderful Caitlyn Shea, this event features stand up by Metro Detroit favorites Johanna Medranda and Bill Bushart as well as improv by Hedgehog's Dilemma (Chris Fortin, Donny Riedel), The Planet Ant Home Team, and The Lineup (Aaron Johnstone, RJ Cach, Maggie O'Reilly, Tom Novik and Nuverre Naami). Be sure to stick around for the dance party, DJ Scott Sanford will be spinning tunes.

Tickets are $10, and available at www.awoltheater.com. Advance purchase of tickets is recommended as seating is limited. Show begins promptly at 9:00pm, with doors open at 8:30pm. Spread Art is located at 5141 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit, MI 48208.





