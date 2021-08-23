Photos: First Look at the Cast of FANCY, A Country Jukebox Musical At Meadow Brook Theatre

Inspired by Reba McEntire's hit recording, FANCY is the story of a young girl turned out of her mother's house with nothing but her guitar and the clothes on her back. Her dreams come true as she rises to country music superstardom, but at what cost?

Originally scheduled to end the 2019-2020 season, the world premiere of FANCY kicks off Meadow Brook Theatre's return to live theatre. The chart-topping, crossover hits include "Mama, He's Crazy," "Before He Cheats," "Take This Job and Shove It" and many more. "Even if you don't know country music, you'll know many of these songs," said Cheryl Marshall, MBT managing director.

Written by Susan DiLallo and Dan Wackerman, FANCY runs September 8 through October 3, 2021, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester.

"Dan and Susan wondered what happened to that girl in the famous song," said Travis Walter, MBT artistic director. "They decided to write a show, using music everyone knows, to tell her story. We're thrilled they've chosen MBT as the theatre for the world premiere."

FANCY is played by Larissa Klinger, Ned is played by Max Falls, Sally is played by Jacqueline Petroccia and Ron Williams is Charley. Additional familiar and new faces make up the rest of the cast and ensemble.

FANCY is directed by Travis W. Walter with choreography by Debbie Williams. Terry W. Carpenter is the stage manager with scenic design by Kristen Gribbin, costume design by Karen Kangas-Preston, lighting design by Phillip Hall and sound design by Mike Duncan.

The band is lead by musical director Zachary Ryan, who also plays the piano. Sig Hepler plays electric and acoustic guitars with Andrew Toering on acoustic, pedal steel & lap guitars, Greg Platter on bass and Brian Buckmaster on percussion.

Tickets range from $36 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or by going online to www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

A special note: As Covid-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actor's Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at www.mbtheatre.com for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.