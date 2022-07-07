Photos: First Look at TRACY JONES at Tipping Point Theatre

Tracy Jones opened Saturday, July 2nd and runs through Sunday July 24th at Tipping Point Theatre.

What's in a name? For Tracy Jones... a lot. Tracy always wished that she didn't share a full name with almost 7,000 other individuals in the US alone. If only she could have been born with a name like Constance Rumplemeyer then her life would be just as different and exciting as her name. In a last-ditch effort for human connection, Tracy seeks comfort from the many individuals who seem to have being 'Tracy Jones' all figured out by throwing a party for those who share the same name. The party date has arrived, the 189 women named Tracy Jones in her state were invited, and mass marketing was implemented in as many ways as she could imagine. Tracy finds herself awaiting the arrival of her guests at the Jones Street: Bar & Grill, anxious for answers and some solace to her seemingly lost individuality.

Stephen Kaplan's new work, Tracy Jones, explores the complexity of identity and finding human connection in the least likely of places. A coproduction with Williamston Theatre and a part of the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of the show, Tracy Jones finds comedic relief in the shared isolation the world experienced during the pandemic. "We might not be trying such extreme tactics to reconnect with one another," Tipping Point's Company Manager, Natalie LaCroix, says, "but we all are looking to find those similarities that help us make new friends and discover more about ourselves." Tracy Jones finds the comedy in our sometimes cringey or desperate attempts to feel like we belong somewhere.