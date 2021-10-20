Photos: CLUE: THE MUSICAL Continues At The Sauk

CLUE: THE MUSICAL continues this weekend at The Sauk in Jonesville. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday. The production is produced by The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre.

The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world's best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon. The audience receives forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening. Three audience members choose from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions! Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem. Comic antics, witty lyrics and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room.

The cast of Sauk veterans includes Josh Lightner as Mr. Boddy, Meghan Barnes as Mrs. Peacock, Dave Trippett as Professor Plum, Gianna Green as Miss Scarlett, Geremy Burns as Colonel Mustard, Aaron Guest as Mrs. White, Steven Owsley as Mr. Green and Mandee Howard as The Detective. Trinity Bird directs this production with musical direction by Kristi Gautsche. Michele Harmon is stage manager. Gay Shaw is vocal coach. The design team includes Bruce Crews (set), Angela Forant (lighting), Meaghan Bryant (costumes), Ron Boyle (sound) and Travis Blatchley (props). The orchestra consists of Gautsche, Tom Ryskamp (keyboard) and Evagene Wellman (percussion).

Tickets are available at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100.