Photo Flash: HANDS ON A HARDBODY At Circle Theatre

Circle Theatre continues their 67th Main Stage season with the musical production of Hands On A Hardbody inside the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College.

Hands on a Hardbody will be presented with the exclusive experience of on-stage bleacher seating available to patrons, giving them the chance to be a part of the action. This exclusive opportunity will feature snacks and complimentary beverage service for two beers (21+only) or sodas per ticket. Tickets for on-stage seating are $38 per person and limited quantities will be available for each show.

The cast features Amy Cain as Cindy, Kyle Cain as Don/Dr. Stokes, Leanne Challa as Virginia, TJ Clark as Benny, David Houseman as Mike, Brian Lauer as J.D., Caitlin Crowley as Janis, Donald Curry, Jr. as Ronald, Emily Diener as Heather, Matt Hartman as Chris, Jake Herrera as Jesús, Maddie Jones as Kelli, Jess Luiz as Norma, Jacob Norman as Frank, and Lucas Story as Greg.

Under the direction of Jolene Frankey, Hands On A Hardbody tells the story of 10 hard-luck Texans, who are so close to a new lease on life, they can touch it. Under a scorching sun for days on end, armed with nothing but hope, humor and ambition, they'll fight to keep at least one hand on a brand-new truck in order to win it. In the hilarious, hard-fought contest that is Hands On A Hardbody only one winner can drive away with the American Dream. This new American musical is inspired by the true events of the acclaimed 1997 documentary of the same name. Book by Doug Wright, lyrics by Amanda Green, and music by Amanda Green and Trey Anastasio of the band Phish.

Other performances for Hands on a Hardbody will run July 11-13, 17-20, and 24-27 at 7:30pm and July 21 at 5:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Ashee Lambart Photography



Caitlin Crowley, Kyle Cain

Maddy Jones, Lucas Story

TJ Clark

The Cast Of HANDS ON A HARDBODY

Emily Diener





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You