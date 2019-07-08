Photo Flash: First Look at Hope Summer Rep's THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON

Hope Summer Repertory Theatre opened its third MainStage production of their critically acclaimed 48th season this last weekend with the Magical and Innovative THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON, and BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look!

The production stars 26 year HSRT Alum Chip DuFord as the Old Man, and is joined by Mike Lee, Christian Klepac, Sara Ornelas, Nick Parrott, Meg Rodgers, and Taylyn Raine.

The production is directed by HSRT Artistic Director Lenny Banovez, Choreographed by: Nick Parrot, Music Directed by: Alex Thompson, Scenic Design by: Sarah Pearline, Lighting Design by: Eric Van Tassell , Sound Design by: Tamir Eplan-Frankel, Costume Design by: Leslie Vaglica, and Props Design by: Katie Link. Aaron Mceachran will Stage Manage.

Tickets Available by calling the Ticket Office at: 616.395.7890 or online at: https://hope.edu/tickets. Performances are in the DeWitt Theatre The theatre is located at 141 E 12th Street, Holland, MI 49423.

Photo Credit: Ben Douma





