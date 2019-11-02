Photo Flash: First Look At Flint Repertory Theatre's THE CHAIRS

Flint Repertory Theatre presents "THE CHAIRS", the absurdist comedy by Eugène Ionesco, translated by Donald M. Allen starring Kay Kelly and Michael Kelly. Performances are Friday, November 1 through Sunday, November 10. Tickets are now on sale.

In a house on an island a very old couple pass their time with private games and half-remembered stories. With brilliant eccentricity, Ionesco's tragic farce combines a comic portrait of human folly with a magical experiment in theatrical possibilities.

"We're delighted to present Ionesco's landmark theatre of the absurd play starring Flint theatrical duo and real life married couple Kay and Michael Kelly," said Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes.

In the original program notes, Ionesco wrote, "As the world is incomprehensible to me, I am waiting for someone to explain it.'' First produced in Paris in 1952, "THE CHAIRS" became one of Ionesco's most popular plays. Its unique style became a defining example of Theatre of the Absurd. The play ran on Broadway in 1998, earning several Tony Award nominations.

"THE CHAIRS" is directed by Alex Bodine (The Little Prince) and features Scenic Design by Andrew Licout (The Little Prince), Costume Design by Kendra Babcock (The Wolves), Lighting Design by Jennifer Fok (The Effect of Gamma Rays in Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds), Sound Design by Aaron Weeks and Props Design by Sarah Briggs.

"THE CHAIRS" stars Kay Kelly (Founding Director of Kearsley Park Players) as The Old Woman, Michael Kelly (The Tempest) as The Old Man and Harvey (The Wolves) as The Orator.

Performances are: Friday, November 1 at 8:00pm, Saturday, November 2 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, November 3 at 2:00pm. Friday, November 8 at 8:00pm, Saturday, November 9 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, November 10 at 2:00pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for teens & seniors and $8 for college students (College Student Rush Rate with valid I.D., one hour prior to a performance). $12 for groups of 10 or more, $10 for groups of 20 or more. Genesee County Residents receive a 30% discount on public performances and subscriptions. Tickets may be purchased through The Ticket Center at 1241 E. Kearsley St., Flint, 810.237.7333 or through www.FlintRep.org.

"THE CHAIRS" is sponsored by Nartel Family Foundation and The Rep's Signature Series is sponsored by Whiting Foundation. Flint Repertory Theatre is located at 1220 E. Kearsley St., Flint, MI 48503.

FLINT REPERTORY THEATRE is a professional, not for profit theatre in the heart of Flint, Michigan. The Rep's commitment is to provide the city of Flint and surrounding communities with highly imaginative, thought -provoking theatre that is challenging, entertaining and inspiring for all ages. Flint Repertory Theatre is a program of the Flint Institute of Music, alongside the Flint School of Performing Arts and the Flint Symphony Orchestra. Recipient of a 2018 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing. www.flintrep.org

Photos by Mike Naddeo.





