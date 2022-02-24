PASS OVER Comes to Theatre NOVA in March

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, will make a return to in-person productions with "Pass Over" by Antoinette Nwandu, which runs March 25 through April 17, 2022.

Moses and Kitch meet under a streetlight, to talk smack, pass the time, and hope for a better life. What are they waiting for? Only Godot knows. The New York Times said "Blazingly theatrical and thrillingly tense... Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's play about young Black men in peril inaugurates the new season with unexpected joy."

Directed by Casaundra Freeman, "Pass Over" features Dan Johnson ("Kill Move Paradise"), Justin Montgomery ("Lifespan of a Fact"), and Kevin O'Callaghan. The production and design team includes Forrest Hejkal (scenic design), Lexa B. Walker (lighting design), Krista Brown (costume design), Kennikki Jones (sound design), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager/props).

For the health, safety, and well-being of our patrons, staff, and artists, COVID safety measures will be in place. All of the artists and staff participating in the season will be required to be fully vaccinated, and patrons must bring proof of vaccination and wear a mask while in the building. Unvaccinated patrons will not be admitted. This policy is subject to change at any time, in accordance with fluctuating local, state, and federal guidelines. Please check our website for our current policy before attendance.

Theatre NOVA is located at 410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets for plays are $22. In addition, Theatre NOVA continues to make theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them at all performances.

Tickets, memberships, flex passes, and subscriptions may be purchased online at www.TheatreNOVA.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking, and quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor's YMCA, through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street. For more information, visit www.TheatreNOVA.org.