Muskegon Civic Theatre Will Present a Drive-In Production of SISTER ACT Next Weekend

Muskegon Civic Theatre will present Sister Act: LIVE in Concert! April 30 and May 1, 2021. The gate opens at 6:45 PM and the show starts at 7:30 PM.

Come to the Mart Dock in downtown Muskegon for a live concert production of "Sister Act". Drive up, tune in your radio, and the theatre cover the rest! Enjoy live theatre from the comfort of your own car!

General Admission Tickets: $25 per person. Parking is first come first served.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found- a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community, but, in doing so, blows her cover. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a truly moving story, Sister Act is a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship and will leave audiences breathless.

Cast: