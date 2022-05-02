Michigan Premiere of BOOTYCANDY Postponed at The Ringwald Theatre

The Ringwald Theatre is postponing its production of Bootycandy.

See their statement below:

Due to unforeseen circumstances (non-COVID-related), we regret to announce that Robert O'Hara's Bootycandy will not be presented in the current Ringwald season. Plans to bring this beautiful story to the stage at a later date are in development and we will announce new dates as soon as that information is available.

﻿Current ticket holders will be contacted by the theatre.

We apologize for any inconvenience and can't wait to share this show with you in the future!!

The Ringwald will return on July 8, 2022, with the premiere of the original romcom musical mashup You've Got Male: A Rom-Com Musical Mashup!

The Ringwald opened 15 years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Puffs, Head Over Heels, Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Stupid f-ing Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by readers of Metro Times.