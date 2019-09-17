MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the elegant Orient Express in its tracks. There's been a murder! Who can solve the puzzle of the American tycoon, found dead in his compartment which was locked from the inside? Only Hercule Poirot can hope to find the murderer before he or she strikes again.

Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie, adapted by Ken Ludwig, runs October 2 through 27 at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester Hills.

Press release is attached. Press Opening is Saturday, October 5 at 6:00 pm. (if you cannot attend the official press opening another showing can be arranged). Please call the box office at 248-377-3300 to reserve your press tickets or reply to this email.





