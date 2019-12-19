'Live From The Starlight Lounge' Will Benefit The American Cancer Society Relay For Life

Do you love Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, Doris Day, Tony Bennett, Lena Horne, Bobby Darin, Nat King Cole? Journey into a night club where every musical era is represented - swing, jazz, big band, lounge, Rat Pack, pop ... and maybe even a few present day surprises.

Come to the Village Theater on Wednesday, February 5th at 7 p.m. for our 3rd Annual Music Cabaret Fundraiser: "Live From the Star Light Lounge," an event that educates, entertains, saves.

This show, under the musical direction of Kevin Ryan, director of music and liturgy at St. Thomas a'Becket, will include a live band with special guest trombonist Bugs Beddow as well as a cast of amazingly talented individuals and special appearances from some local celebs. DanceBeat will add to the fun with their unique and vibrant dance stylings. Local personality Roy Sexton, director of marketing for the law firm Clark Hill, will emcee the evening.

"We are thrilled to be returning for year three. The support from the community has been overwhelming. It's a fantastic cause, and I'm so grateful for the incredible talent volunteering their time for this important mission. Ring a ding ding! Take a step back in time to the Rat Pack era for a fabulous evening of entertainment and compassion. Last year we raised over $20,000, so I can't wait to see what happens this year," noted Producer/Director Denise Staffeld, a mortgage loan officer at DFCU Financial.

Enjoy a delicious dessert and sweet treats bar, featuring Cold Stone Creamery ice cream, while trying your luck at our Prize Pull, 50/50 and more. A cash bar will be available.

All proceeds and donations from the event will benefit the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life of Canton and Plymouth

Pre-show reception at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.cantonvillagetheater.org Ticket price is $25.00

Photo Credit: Denise Staffeld





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You