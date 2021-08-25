Kalamazoo State Theatre Will Require Vaccination Proof For Upcoming Performances

The Kalamazoo State Theatre will be opening its theatre once again to the public and welcoming patrons back! This Friday, August 27th, marks the theatre's first live concert event hosting a full capacity indoor audience since March 7th, 2020.

Beginning this Friday, 8/27, the Kalamazoo State Theatre will require the following for entry into all shows.

Proof of full vaccination at least 14 days prior to the event with a photo ID. Proof of vaccination may include a physical card or a photo of a complete vaccination card that matches the patron ID.

OR

Proof of a negative Covid19 test taken within 72 hours of the event with a photo ID. Proof of negative test may be printed or digital test result that matches the patron ID.

Children under the age of 12 who cannot get vaccinated, may show proof of a negative test. Masks are encouraged, but not required.

Learn more at https://www.kazoostate.com/visitor-info/covid-safety-procedures/.