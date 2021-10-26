Jane Austen-Inspired Holiday Play THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Announced at Open Book Theatre

This holiday season enjoy the heartwarming comedy The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley (Nov 19 - Dec 19, 2021) at Open Book Theatre. The play takes place two years after the end of Jane Austen's book Pride and Prejudice, as the family is gathering for Christmas.

A new maid and the unexpected arrival of the disgraced George Wickham make the holidays even more chaotic for household staff, who try to keep everything running smoothly for the Darcys and their guests.

"This script in particular is a joy to work on. [Playwright] Lauren Gunderson's technique of beginning with historical or classic literary characters, building her own unique story, and making it all come alive and appeal to modern audiences is simply brilliant playwrighting," says actress Jan Cartwright, who plays housekeeper Mrs. Reynolds. "She creates well-rounded, empathetic characters that we can relate to, and even the villains and background characters have depth and backstories that make them both vulnerable and relatable."

"Modern audiences will find many messages that relate to life today," says Maggie Algers, who plays the new maid, Cassie. "From women's roles in society and women's relationships with each other, to figuring out how to stand on your own and face the future, The Wickhams is filled with stories that reflect social dilemmas that society continues to face." Cartwright agrees. "Despite the differences in the social mores, politics, and culture specific to life in rural England at the turn of the 19th century, every character at their core is a very familiar type of human being with the same strengths and frailties and dealing with the same personal challenges we do today. They are in turns funny, angry, melancholy, loving, and careless. Of course, the characters also exhibit both pride and prejudice - funny how Gunderson made that work!"

The play is a companion piece to Open Book's 2019 production Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, with the events of this show running at the same time as the previous play, but downstairs in the kitchen. It can be enjoyed without any prior knowledge of Pride and Prejudice, everything you need to know about the characters and the situation is in the play. Actress Danielle Wright will return to play Lydia Wickham, saying "I'm beyond excited to play Lydia again! She was such a fun character in Miss Bennet and I can't wait to explore things from her perspective. This show is still very fun, heartwarming, and full of Christmas cheer just like Miss Bennet was!"

"Theatre is a fantastic way to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends, and this family-friendly show is the perfect experience to share with your loved ones," said director Sarah Hawkins Rusk, who also helmed Miss Bennet

Individual tickets are only $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors, and $15 for students, with all tickets for each opening night gala at $30 each. Tickets can be purchased online at openbooktc.com or through the box office. More information can be found online or by calling 734 288-7753. Many of the shows feature adult language, contact the theatre for more information.

Covid safety is a top priority for the theatre. All staff, artists, volunteers, and audience members are required to be vaccinated. Audience members must provide proof of vaccination and photo ID at the door before entering. Masks are required for audience and staff (performers will not be masked). "We have a generous exchange policy," says Artistic Director Krista Schafer Ewbank. "Please don't come to the theatre if you're not feeling well or have been exposed. We'll be happy to exchange or refund your ticket."

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley is written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, and is directed by Sarah Hawkins Rusk.

Featuring Maggie Alger as Cassie, Kryssy Becker as Elizabeth Darcy Jan Cartwright as Mrs. Reynolds, Jonathan Davidson as George Wickham, Justin Montgomery as Brian, Joseph Sfair as Fitzwilliam Darcy, and Danielle Wright as Lydia Wickham.

Stage managed by Sarah Drum. Lighting Design by Harley Miah, Scenic Design by Bradly Byrne, Costume Design by Cheryl Zemke, Properties Design by Amanda Bates.