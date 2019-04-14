Ixion Deliver HOPE

Ixion Ensemble announces its final show of the 2018-2019 season, Hope, a collection of eight one-act plays. Hope will be performed at the Robin Theatre, 1105 S. Washington Ave.Lansing, MI; May 18, 19, 25 & 26. Performances will be Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $15 at the door or via eventbrite.com.

Ixion continues its Golden Ticket program for persons with financial need. Ixion has set aside six tickets per performance for persons unable to purchase tickets. Ixion does this in the belief that theatre and art is most important when all parts of our community are welcome. Golden tickets may be requested via email, ixionensemble@gmail.com.

Hope features eight plays selected from over two hundred submissions. Each offers a unique take on what it means to have hope. At the helm of this production is Rose Jangmi Cooper, who is making her directorial debut.

The eight scripts being performed are:

Hijab by Andrea Clardy

Low Light by Allie Costa

Be More 282 by Rich Espey

Winter in the House by Lauren Ferebee

Scripted by Mark Harvey Levine

172 Push-Ups by Scott Mullen

Classics for Kids by Ellen Sullivan

One, Three, Two by Michael Weems

Performing this collection of ten minute plays will be: Ellen Weise, Sadonna Croff, Leo Poroshin, Jacquelyn Marks, Paul J Schmidt Lekeathon Wilson and newcomer Muthu Jayatissa.





