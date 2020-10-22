Interlochen Center For The Arts Announces Virtual College Audition Bootcamp For Music And Theatre Students

The Nov 19-22 after-school program will help prepare high school students for college-level auditions.

Interlochen Center for the Arts today announced the launch of its first-ever College Audition Bootcamp for Music and Theatre Students, which will take place online Nov. 19-22, 2020.

Building on the overwhelming success of Interlochen Online, which welcomed over 1,400 students from 22 countries last summer, the four-day virtual after-school program will help prepare high school students for college-level auditions through coaching sessions with world-class teachers, specialized workshops on the audition and application process, a mock audition showcase, and more. Ninth through 12th graders who study classical music, popular music, songwriting, composition, acting, or musical theatre are invited to register for the new program.

"We are thrilled to enable more students to gain access to Interlochen's world-class training and supportive community," said Camille Colatosti, Provost of Interlochen Center for the Arts. "This new program expands Interlochen Online's most popular class in effort to set students on the path to college success."

The virtual boot camp will help students to refine their audition repertoire, learn tricks of the trade for virtual auditions and recordings, and develop a comprehensive college application strategy. In addition to meeting industry professionals and master teachers from leading colleges and conservatories, students will participate in a mock audition showcase for college recruiters in a virtual setting. Adjudicators will include representatives from the Juilliard School, Northwestern University, the University of Michigan, the New England Conservatory, Berklee College of Music, and more.

Students who complete the program will be eligible for special scholarship opportunities for Interlochen Arts Camp, the world-renowned multidisciplinary summer arts program, and Interlochen Arts Academy, the nation's premier arts boarding high school.

To learn more about and register for Interlochen Online's College Audition Bootcamp for Music and Theatre Students, visit interlochen.org/online.

Shows View More Detroit Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You