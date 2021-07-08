Interlochen Arts Camp To Livestream Multidisciplinary Arts Showcase

Interlochen Arts Camp will celebrate its return this summer with a livestreamed multidisciplinary showcase of student artwork and performances. "Collage" will be streamed this Sunday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET at interlochen.org/live and on the Interlochen Facebook page.

From across the nation and around the world, artistic students ages 8-18 convene at Interlochen to expand their creative capacity in music, theatre, dance, creative writing, visual arts, and film. Through daily classes, enriching electives, and frequent performances, Interlochen students explore the full breadth of the arts, pursue creative breakthroughs, and forge lifelong cross-cultural friendships. A popular Interlochen tradition for nearly 30 years, "Collage" will feature selections by students across arts disciplines, including solo and ensemble performances, short films, readings, and theatrical presentations.

"'Collage' will be an extraordinary celebration of the creative energy of young artists," said Interlochen Center for the Arts President Trey Devey. "We're thrilled to share the joy of the arts with friends far and wide."

Highlights of the program include "Daniel, Daniel, Servant of the Lord" arranged by Undine Smith Moore, performed by the World Youth Honors Choir; "The Sweetest Sounds" from Cinderella, performed by high school musical theatre production students; "Variation" from Raymonda, performed by dance student and Interlochen native Cosette Jaquish; "Voodoo Child" by Jimi Hendrix, performed by high school rock/pop students; "Pent-Up House" by Sonny Rollins, performed by the High School Jazz Combo; and "All is over, the blow has fallen" from Cosi Fan Tutte, performed by high school opera students.

More than 2,000 students from 21 countries and 51 U.S. states and territories will nurture their creativity at Interlochen this summer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Interlochen Arts Camp 2021 operates at reduced capacity, with rigorous health-and-safety protocols. Students take advantage of numerous performance venues, exhibition spaces, and state-of-the-art facilities across Interlochen's 1,200-acre campus, including a 62,000 square-foot Music Center and newly opened lakeside Dance Center.