Info Center Annual Fundraiser Celebrates Motown's 60th Anniversary

The Information Center, notable Downriver nonprofit in Taylor, will host its annual gala fundraiser Thursday evening, October 10th at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center, 16703 Fort Street, Southgate. This year, The Information Center joins in the 60th anniversary celebration of Motown! Gala entertainment will be provided by Phase 5 and the Phase 5 Orchestra.

"Phase 5 has evolved to be one of the most electrifying acts to come out of Detroit in a long time. They have developed a sound of smooth jazz mixed with "Old School" and the "Motown" sounds you love to hear. Once you have seen this act you will leave knowing that you have just witnessed something unique and different. Phase 5 is known for their flashy well-choreographed dance moves, as well as their glittering and eye popping stage attire. The music group has performed at many venues including the MGM Grand, Motor City, Hollywood and Leelanau Casinos." (source: epresskitz.com)

Thursday evening, October 10th is a fabulous "night out" to raise funds to help the community! Gala evening begins at 6:15 pm with a VIP reception followed by a delicious dinner, open bar, silent auction, music and dancing. All funds raised allow The Information Center to continue to provide free community programs and services throughout 2020. Sponsorships and individual tickets are available by calling 734.282.7171 or may be purchased online at www.theinfocenter.org.

The Information Center is an accredited nonprofit information and referral agency that connects people with services that can help them. For over 44 years, The Information Center has served Downriver and surrounding communities. Since 1975, The Information Center has provided a community Helpline with free comprehensive information and referral services for the public; assistance to the unemployed; services for seniors, the disabled and personalized assistance understanding eligibility for public benefits and other human services. As a certified navigator agency, The Information Center provides free assistance for those searching for health insurance options. Contact us at 734.282.7171 or online at www.theinfocenter.org





