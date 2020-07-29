Grand Rapids Symphony Returns To Live, Outdoor Performances In August!

If you love live music, you already know that enjoying an evening's entertainment means you first have to dress for the occasion and then drive to another location.

If you've ever been stuck in traffic or struggled to find a parking place, no doubt you've imagined about how wonderful it would be if, instead of going to a concert, the concert came to you.

Wonder no more. Grand Rapids Symphony unveils a brand new live musical experience in August - - the Sidewalk Serenades.

Enjoy a cozy concert just for you, in an intimate gathering of family and friends, as West Michigan's finest musicians perform for you in the privacy of your own driveway.

Dress however you want. Let us worryNo worries about where toabout parking..

An exclusive 30-minute concert of classical music, performed by musicians of the Grand Rapids SymphonyGrand Rapids Symphony,, for you and up to nine guests can be yours for just $300.

A summer's evening of beautiful, outdoor music is available at either 7 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 20-22, and again the following week Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 27-29.

Sidewalk Serenades are limited to an audience of 10. . Masks are required upon arrival and during the performance. No food or drink will be allowed when musicians are present, and CDC-guidelines for social distancing are required.

Reservations are limited. Go online and fill out this form to enjoy Grand Rapids Symphony's Sidewalk Serenades. For more information, call Julie Nystedt at (616) 454-9451 ext. 131 or email her at jnystedt@grsymphony.org

You're sure to be the envy of your neighborhood when the musicians of the Grammy-nominated Grand Rapids Symphony appear at your home.

