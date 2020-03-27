Grand Rapids Symphony Cancels Additional Spring Concerts

In response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's directive that Michiganders remain at home for at least three weeks to slow the spread of virus, the Grand Rapids Symphony is canceling all concerts previously scheduled for mid-April and early May. Canceled concerts include:

Concerto for Orchestra, the ninth concert of the 2019-20 Richard and Helen DeVos Classical series, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 17-18.

The Pianists, a special event with pianist Orli Shaham, on Sunday, April 19.

Revolution: Music of the Beatles - A Symphonic Experience, the final program of the Fox Motors Pops Series, set for Friday through Sunday, May 8-10.

The final concert of the 2019-20 season, Mahler's Resurrection, remains scheduled for performances on Friday and Saturday, May, 15-16, in DeVos Performance Hall.

"The Grand Rapids Symphony has been monitoring the global outbreak of virus and planning for a variety of contingencies as the virus has spread," said Mary Tuuk, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Symphony. "Our highest priority is to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of every member of the Grand Rapids Symphony family and Western Michigan community."

Two weeks ago on March 12, the Grand Rapids Symphony canceled all scheduled performances from that date through Saturday, April 11.

Gov. Whitmore's order, which took effect on Tuesday, March 24, closed all non-critical businesses and directed Michiganders to remain at home unless employed in critical jobs, engaged in necessary tasks such as shopping, or caring for family members or pets. All public and private gatherings of any number outside a household were banned.

In recognition of the extraordinary sacrifices healthcare providers are making to keep us safe and healthy, the Grand Rapids Symphony is offering two free tickets per healthcare worker to a 2020 D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops concert.

Two free lawn tickets will be given for one of three shows in the D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops season: Jeremy Kittel & Co on July 22, The Doo Wop Project on July 29; and Ladysmith Black Mambazo on July 30 at Cannonsburg Ski Area. Tickets are subject to availability and will not be available for the special event concert featuring Hanson on July 24.

The Grand Rapids Symphony closed its office on Mon. March 16, and the office will remain closed indefinitely with the staff working remotely. However, we have the ability to answer ticket inquiries and requests by phone on a limited basis and will get back to you as quickly as possible regarding your needs.

We encourage you to exchange your cancelled concert tickets for upcoming concerts through May 2021. We are happy to exchange your tickets based on comparable value and availability and encourage you to mail your exchange requests as follows:

Ticket Exchange

Grand Rapids Symphony

300 Ottawa Ave NW, Suite 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

All requests will be handled in the order received. If you would prefer to exchange your cancelled concert tickets via phone, please call 616-454-9451. You may also donate your tickets or request a refund. To purchase tickets for concerts after May 10, please purchase online at www.GRSymphony.org.





