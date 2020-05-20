Grand Rapids Ballet Hosts Virtual Programs, Free Lessons and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

WOOD-TV has reported that Grand Rapids Ballet is finding ways to entertain online during the health crisis, hosting virtual programs, presenting free lessons for adults and more!

James Sofranko, the artistic director of the Grand Rapids Ballet said, "I think people turn to the arts when they are looking for a connection, when they are looking for beauty in the world, when they are looking for moments that give them some clarity or moments to give them some hope,"

Check out their ballet classes on their YouTube page!

"We really want to do our best to make sure that the history of ballet continues," said Sofranko."

