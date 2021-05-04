Go Comedy Announces Second Annual Virtual Fun Run, May 29

In 2020, a group of improvisers, lead by the Yes And Yogi Girl, Natalie Roxas, joined together in support of Go Comedy! Improv Theater with the first ever Virtual Run For Laughs, a virtual run to support the improv community and the award-winning theatre.

A year later, venues across the state remain closed, so the second annual Virtual Run For Laughs is back to bring Detroit's improv community together in support of each other and Go Comedy!

"Last year's event really brought our community together when we weren't able to be on stage or in-person at a theatre." states Yes And Yogi Girl / Run For Laughs Event Director Natalie Roxas. "I was blown away at how many people participated last year. We reconnected with each other then, and we're excited to do it again. It's the ultimate reminder that we always got each other's backs, and that's a really great feeling to have."

Beginning at 10:00am on Saturday, May 29th, participants from across the country and around the world will come together for the second annual Virtual Run For Laughs kicking off with warm up activities, comedy and more. At 11am the run begins.

Participants set their own course around their neighborhood, park, back yard, living room, or even a Kroger, and keep the fun going until the event concludes at 1:00pm with an online closing ceremony. Participants will be checking in virtually to share their progress, costumes, and more. Serious runners can track their time and check it against others using the Strava App, while casual walkers, bikers and couch potatoes can just have fun along the way.

The event is also recognizing that May is Mental Health Awareness month with online programs to help participants prepare for the run mentally as well as physically.

There are eight levels of support that participants can choose.

The Banana Split: Individual 13.1 Mile Run - $45

The Banana Split Relay: 13.1 Mile 4-person relay: $135 (team registration)

10K Run - $35

5K Run - $30

1 Mile Run - $25

4 Kroger Laps - $100

GOing The Distance: Bike, Skate, or any non-running activity - $30

Couch Potato - Pay What You Can to support



Each $25+ registration includes a Run for Laughs 2021 t-shirt, a virtual race bib, a virtual race certificate, (1) FREE yoga class with Yes And Yogi Girl, and (2) tickets to one of Go Comedy!'s streaming shows, and access to all sorts of great training tips and community support through the Run For Laughs event pages.

Go Comedy! fans can also support participants by purchasing a pledge ticket in their favorite runner's name at https://app.gopassage.com/events/run-for-laughs-sponsor-a-runner.

Registration, links to Virtual Run For Laughs social media pages, and more information is available now at www.gocomedy.net/run-for-laughs-2021. Registration prices increase on May 13.

Local businesses and community organizations are welcome to join the fun with a Run For Laughs sponsorship. Interested businesses should contact Natalie Roxas at YesAndYogiGirl@gmail.com. Go Comedy! Improv Theater In the fall of 2008 the former Ferndale Secretary of State office was transformed into Go Comedy! Improv Theater - a catalyst for hundreds of original shows, a robust improv academy, and an incubator for innovation, inspiration and integrity.

Go Comedy! Improv Theater is located at 261 East Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, MI 48220. For 13 years, Go Comedy! has offered the finest in improv and sketch comedy, Go U! The Improv Academy training center, road shows, classes and workshops for private parties, corporations and schools, and now - Digi-Go online Comedy Content.