GREASE Is The Word At Riverbank Theatre

Riverbank Theatre is excited to present the hit musical Grease - music, book, and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. It's the beloved rock n' roll celebration of teen angst, fast cars, and first loves all set in the fabulous fifties.

This production features the irresistible songs from the Tony Award nominated Broadway show and hit movie, including "You're The One That I Want," "Summer Nights," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," "Greased Lightnin'" and many more.

Directed and choreographed by Brittany Everitt Smith, Grease hits the stage on Friday, July 12th at Riverbank Theatre featuring Matthew Skrovan as Danny and Brianna Brady as Sandy. Bianca Calisi and Josh Krol lead the Pink Ladies and Thunderbirds respectively as Rizzo and Kenickie. Don't miss this sizzling summer blockbuster!

Performances are Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $28.00 for reserved seating and are available online at www.riverbanktheatre.com or by phone at 810-278-1749.





