Flint Repertory Theatre Presents The 2022 New Works Festival

Flint Repertory Theatre presents 2022 New Works Festival April 29-May 1. Flint Rep's annual New Works Festival is a three-day event presenting staged readings of new plays. Audience members will get a chance to experience this new work before anyone else and participate in post-show discussions with the playwrights.

Tickets are $10 each or $25 for a festival pass to attend all four readings. Festival passes are $10 for college students with a valid college I.D.

"We're so excited to share these four new plays from some of the most thrilling new voices in American Theatre," said Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. The festival begins with Rain on Fire by Karen Saari on Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. Rain on Fire tells the story of Marie struggling with her anger and loss in a tense and often funny play that deals with the opiate crisis in Michigan's Northwoods.

Danger and Opportunity by Ken Urban takes the stage on Saturday, April 30, at 2 p.m. This play follows Christian and Edwin, a married gay couple in a rut. Christian's unconventional ex-girlfriend re-appears, and this unlikely trio finds themselves embarking on an unexpected journey together. It's a comedy about throuples and the hope of starting a family.

Also, on April 30, at 7 p.m., Into the Side of a Hill by James Anthony Tyler takes place at a historically black university in 2004, where six fraternity brothers rehearse for a homecoming step show. As they rehearse, mental illness, toxic masculinity, and war bring all the young men into battle with each other, and their brotherhood is tested.

Finally, on Sunday, May 1, at 7 p.m. The Future is Female... by Nandita Shenoy premieres. Set at a women's retreat in the not-too-distant future, this biting comedy asks whether adopting the playbook of the enemy is really the path to freedom and whether power is worth any price.

The New Works Festival is sponsored by Jay and Jennifer Jolliffe. Tickets can be purchased through The Whiting Ticket Center at (810) 237-7333 or online at www.FlintRep.org.