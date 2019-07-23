Flint Repertory Theatre Announces 2019/20 Season Including World Premiere Musical

Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes unveiled an exciting lineup of shows for Flint Repertory Theatre's 2019/2020 Season. After last year's critically acclaimed, award winning inaugural season, Flint Rep looks to the future with a season of extraordinary variety. "Expect the unexpected this season," states Lluberes. "From world premiere musicals to bold new interpretations of theatrical classics, this upcoming slate of plays is full of surprises as we continue to create thought provoking, entertaining and daring new work for Flint!"

The Rep kicks off the season with the deeply moving, Pulitzer Prize winning drama THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS. Next up is Ionesco's landmark theatre of the absurd play THE CHAIRS starring real life married couple and Flint theatrical duo Kay Kelly and Michael Kelly. For the holidays, The Rep reimagines Sondheim and Lapine's shimmering musical masterpiece INTO THE WOODS.

In the New Year, the third annual NEW WORKS FESTIVAL brings playwrights and composers from all over the country to Flint for a week of staged readings and workshops of new plays and musicals.

The inventive new puppet play PACKRAT follows, a co-production with Concrete Temple Theatre. In the spring, The Rep takes a bold new approach to ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST starring Wilde Award winner Janet Haley and Michael Lopetrone. The season culminates with the World Premiere Musical THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN, which explores the inner lives of the 1996 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team as they compete for Olympic Gold.

Subscription packages are now available and can be purchased at FlintRep.org/Tickets or by calling The Whiting Ticket Center at 810.237.7333.





