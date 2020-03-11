Flint Institute of Music Issues Response To COVID-19 Outbreak

Flint Institute of Music has issued a statement regarding the current Covid-19 outbreak:

"Dear Patron,

We are looking forward to a great finish to the 2019-2020 performance season as well as the completion of Term 3 and 4 classes in both the FSPA and the Rep.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak across the country and recent announcement by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer confirming Michigan's first two presumptive cases of COVID-19, we want to take this opportunity to share the Flint Institute of Music's response. First and foremost, we are monitoring the situation closely and will follow all recommendations from federal, state, and local leaders. At this time, all of our programming will continue as scheduled.

If government or local leaders recommend any changes, we will notify you immediately. We are working closely with facility maintenance crews at FIM, at the Rep, and at all of our performance venues to ensure the safest environment for all of our students, guests and patrons. We are taking extra caution in disinfecting and wiping down any surface that our students and guests customarily contact. We ask that you also participate in keeping everyone well by washing your hands frequently and avoiding unnecessary physical contact with others.

If you are feeling sick, we ask that you take reasonable precautions and advise that you stay home to protect community well-being. We are committed to your health and safety and want to offer assurance that we will continue to update you as our community navigates the issue. We hope you find encouragement in the knowledge that music, dance and theatre are among the greatest tools to calm the mind and lift the spirit. We have an abundance of opportunities this weekend to do just that - the opening of the Rep's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is Friday; the Flint Symphony Orchestra is in concert Saturday at the Whiting; and the Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra performs at Whiting Sunday afternoon.

I hope to see you soon.

Warmly,

Rodney Lontine

President and CEO Flint Institute of Music Interim Executive, Whiting/Capitol Theatre"





